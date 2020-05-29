All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2061 Chatsworth Boulevard

2061 Chatsworth Boulevard · (951) 326-7330
Location

2061 Chatsworth Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Portal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Point Loma Condo is close to all and waiting for you!! Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. All appliances included: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Fireplace and custom media niche in the living room. Small patio out back. Upstairs includes two bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. One car garage and one assigned parking spot. Very close to the beach, shopping, entertainment, etc. NO SMOKING. Pets are negotiable. Rent includes trash & water. Tenants pay for other utilities. Please click on the virtual tour buttons for multiple photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard have any available units?
2061 Chatsworth Boulevard has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard have?
Some of 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Chatsworth Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2061 Chatsworth Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
