Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Clean upgraded 'A' unit fully furnished (turnkey) across the street from Torrey Pines State Beach and Park. Wood flooring upstairs and tile down, easy upkeep and perfect for the beach location. Has everything you would ever need - perfect for visiting professor, someone re-modeling, snowbirds, or whatever brings you into this great neighborhood. This is a super place to call home! Available Dec 1 2019 to Feb 1 2020.