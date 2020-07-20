All apartments in San Diego
Location

2022 Julian Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2bd/1bth House with tile floors throughout, private fenced back patio.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/905456?source=marketing

Directions:from interstate 5 take Cesar Chavez blvd. east you will see a large pink church on the corner make a right (julian ave) house will be on your left hand side

Nearby schools include Burbank Elementary School, King-Chavez Academy of Excellence and Perkins Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are La Central Market, O & D Market and Ponderosa Market. Nearby coffee shops include Por Vida, chikita cafe and Ryan Bros Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Pan Y Sal, Hayes Burger and La Jolla Shrk. 2022 Julian Ave is near Chicano Park, Grant Hill Park and Memorial Community Park

NO S-8, NO Smoking

Small dog or cat considered

E-MAIL Alma to schedule a showing alma@melprop.com

Professionally managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Julian Avenue have any available units?
2022 Julian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2022 Julian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Julian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Julian Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 Julian Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2022 Julian Avenue offer parking?
No, 2022 Julian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Julian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Julian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Julian Avenue have a pool?
No, 2022 Julian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Julian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2022 Julian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Julian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Julian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Julian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 Julian Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
