2022 Julian Avenue

2bd/1bth House with tile floors throughout, private fenced back patio.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/905456?source=marketing



Directions:from interstate 5 take Cesar Chavez blvd. east you will see a large pink church on the corner make a right (julian ave) house will be on your left hand side



Nearby schools include Burbank Elementary School, King-Chavez Academy of Excellence and Perkins Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are La Central Market, O & D Market and Ponderosa Market. Nearby coffee shops include Por Vida, chikita cafe and Ryan Bros Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Pan Y Sal, Hayes Burger and La Jolla Shrk. 2022 Julian Ave is near Chicano Park, Grant Hill Park and Memorial Community Park



NO S-8, NO Smoking



Small dog or cat considered



E-MAIL Alma to schedule a showing alma@melprop.com



Professionally managed by Melroy Property Management



www.melroyproperties.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.