2022 Garnet Ave
2022 Garnet Ave

2022 Garnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Garnet Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
hot tub
Luxury Condo w/Private Rooftop Hot Tub DOG WELCOME - Property Id: 36286

Furnished Pacific Beach Condo. Bright & sunny interior with 4 skylights. Gated community with 4 units. 3 stories with main dwelling on second floor. Great breezes but condo has central air conditioning. Extras include: Voice controlled smart home, thermostat, lights, garage door, ceiling fans, garbage disposal. August smart lock on main entrance. Grant access via application or open remotely. Garage door alerts you if left open more than 5 minutes. Open/close from anywhere with application. 60" smart TV. No one below or above you.

Private rooftop with lounge furniture and hot tub. Views of bay and downtown. The kitchen includes granite, and stainless steel appliances. Convection microwave, double oven, griddle stove top, dishwasher, freezer drawer fridge. Two bathrooms with skylight in each. Master includes his and hers sink with large tub. Balcony with spiral staircase to rooftop with 6 person hot tub. Washer & dryer. $500 pet deposit, $250 non refundable.
Property Id 36286

(RLNE5441684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Garnet Ave have any available units?
2022 Garnet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Garnet Ave have?
Some of 2022 Garnet Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Garnet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Garnet Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Garnet Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 Garnet Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2022 Garnet Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Garnet Ave offers parking.
Does 2022 Garnet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 Garnet Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Garnet Ave have a pool?
No, 2022 Garnet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Garnet Ave have accessible units?
No, 2022 Garnet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Garnet Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 Garnet Ave has units with dishwashers.

