2022 Garnet Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage hot tub

Luxury Condo w/Private Rooftop Hot Tub DOG WELCOME - Property Id: 36286



Furnished Pacific Beach Condo. Bright & sunny interior with 4 skylights. Gated community with 4 units. 3 stories with main dwelling on second floor. Great breezes but condo has central air conditioning. Extras include: Voice controlled smart home, thermostat, lights, garage door, ceiling fans, garbage disposal. August smart lock on main entrance. Grant access via application or open remotely. Garage door alerts you if left open more than 5 minutes. Open/close from anywhere with application. 60" smart TV. No one below or above you.



Private rooftop with lounge furniture and hot tub. Views of bay and downtown. The kitchen includes granite, and stainless steel appliances. Convection microwave, double oven, griddle stove top, dishwasher, freezer drawer fridge. Two bathrooms with skylight in each. Master includes his and hers sink with large tub. Balcony with spiral staircase to rooftop with 6 person hot tub. Washer & dryer. $500 pet deposit, $250 non refundable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/36286

Property Id 36286



(RLNE5441684)