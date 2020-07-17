200 Harbor Dr

Amenities
The Harbor Club represents one of downtown's most luxurious residences. Only 3 units per floor, this spacious & open floor plan is located on the same level as the pool and barbeque area, and has brand new, gorgeous luxury plank flooring throughout and tiled flooring in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Brand new cook-top, oven and microwave complete the kitchen of this naturally sun-lit home. 24/7 Concierge/Securtiy. Harbor Club 5 star amenities, include: Pool, Spa, Community Room, BBQ areas and firepits.