Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

1945 2nd Av #D

1945 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1945 2nd Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
1945 2nd Av #D Available 04/19/19 Bankers Hill unit above garage, large 1bed 1bath with Deck - This 720 sq ft garage apartment is behind a restored 1888 Victorian home, in a neighborhood of historic homes. 260 sq ft private deck with views to downtown, wood floors, charming and bright, total separate unit, new bathroom and kitchen, air conditioning, 1 off street parking space. Includes shared use of a garden patio and beautiful water view roof deck.
Please call Scott Colbert, 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com

(RLNE1828430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 2nd Av #D have any available units?
1945 2nd Av #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 2nd Av #D have?
Some of 1945 2nd Av #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 2nd Av #D currently offering any rent specials?
1945 2nd Av #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 2nd Av #D pet-friendly?
No, 1945 2nd Av #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1945 2nd Av #D offer parking?
Yes, 1945 2nd Av #D offers parking.
Does 1945 2nd Av #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1945 2nd Av #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 2nd Av #D have a pool?
No, 1945 2nd Av #D does not have a pool.
Does 1945 2nd Av #D have accessible units?
No, 1945 2nd Av #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 2nd Av #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 2nd Av #D does not have units with dishwashers.
