1945 2nd Av #D Available 04/19/19 Bankers Hill unit above garage, large 1bed 1bath with Deck - This 720 sq ft garage apartment is behind a restored 1888 Victorian home, in a neighborhood of historic homes. 260 sq ft private deck with views to downtown, wood floors, charming and bright, total separate unit, new bathroom and kitchen, air conditioning, 1 off street parking space. Includes shared use of a garden patio and beautiful water view roof deck.

Please call Scott Colbert, 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com



(RLNE1828430)