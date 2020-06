Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1932 MISSOURI STREET, UNIT 2 SAN DIEGO, CA 92109



2 BEDROOM, 21/2 BATH LUXURY CONDOMINIUM, TOWNHOUSE

2 FIREPLACES, WET BAR and a PRIVATE PATIO



TOWNHOUSE HAS NEWER CARPETS, FRESH PAINT AND HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED



THIS IS A SMOKE FREE PROPERTY



APPLIANCES INCLUDE NEWER STAINLESS-STEEL COOKING RANGE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR/FREEZER and DISHWASHER. THERE IS ALSO A TRASH COMPACTOR and STACKED WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT



THIS IS A QUAINT, PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 5 UNIT TOWNHOUSE COMPLEX, LOCATED IN A VERY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN PACIFIC BEACH. THE STREET ENDS IN A CUL-DE-SAC SO THERE IS NO THROUGH TRAFFIC.



AN EASY WALK TO ALL AMENITIES, INCLUDING THE BEACH, KATE SESSIONS PARK & THE HIGHLY ACCLAIMED KATE SESSIONS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL



OPEN, ASSIGNED OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 VEHICLES AT REAR OF BUILDING. PARKING SPACES ARE IN TANDEM WITH ALLEY ACCESS



RENTAL RATE: $2,895 / MONTH. ONE YEAR OCCUPANCY REQUESTED

(Will consider shorter term occupancy with $105 increase in monthly rent)



OWNER/LANDLORD PAYS FOR THE COST OF WATER, SEWER, TRASH PICK UP, and COMMON AREA LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE. RESIDENTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS & ELECTRIC ($60+/-/Mo.), PHONE, CABLE TV and MAINTAINING THE PRIVATE PATIO AREA



SECURITY DEPOSIT OF $2,000 CAN BE SPLIT ON APPROVED CREDIT



SMALL PETS CONSIDERED WITH A PET AGREEMENT



AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY



PLEASE CALL BARRY @ FOR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW INTERIOR

Missouri 2 Flyer March 2020