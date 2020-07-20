All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
1930 Reed Ave
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:55 AM

1930 Reed Ave

1930 Reed Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Reed Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Delightfully warm & inviting single level/end unit on 2nd floor, in attractive 4 unit building. Spacious, light, & bright with open flowing floorpan & extra large balcony w/ vista views to enjoy the beach lifestyle. Wood burning fireplace, 10 ft coved ceilings, stainless appl, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, built in storage cabinets in master & hall, and 2 parking spots. All located on a quite street in Crown Point within a short walk or ride to crown point park, shops on Garnet, or the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Reed Ave have any available units?
1930 Reed Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 Reed Ave have?
Some of 1930 Reed Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Reed Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Reed Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Reed Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Reed Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1930 Reed Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Reed Ave offers parking.
Does 1930 Reed Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 Reed Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Reed Ave have a pool?
No, 1930 Reed Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Reed Ave have accessible units?
No, 1930 Reed Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Reed Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 Reed Ave has units with dishwashers.
