1930 Reed Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Delightfully warm & inviting single level/end unit on 2nd floor, in attractive 4 unit building. Spacious, light, & bright with open flowing floorpan & extra large balcony w/ vista views to enjoy the beach lifestyle. Wood burning fireplace, 10 ft coved ceilings, stainless appl, hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, built in storage cabinets in master & hall, and 2 parking spots. All located on a quite street in Crown Point within a short walk or ride to crown point park, shops on Garnet, or the beach!