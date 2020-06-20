Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

1919 Georgia Ct Available 04/01/19 2Br-1Ba Remodeled Single level Cottage in Hillcrest - Single Story Cottage in Hillcrest, quaint courtyard setting with other cottages.



This cottage has new hardwood flooring in the living room and master bedroom, there is also new vinyl in the kitchen, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. The kitchen has been remodeled with new gas stove, refrigerator and granite counters.



There is wall heating (No AC), the larger of the 2 rooms has been remodeled with the new flooring. The second bedroom is suitable for an office space, built-in storage in unit. Shared yard/courtyard setting with gardener service provided. 2 large storage areas underneath cottage and 1-reserved parking space. No Laundry facilities on site.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer and Trash Paid. Not far from Central Hillcrest. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Month to Month



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619)992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



