Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

1919 Georgia Ct

1919 Georgia Court · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Georgia Court, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
1919 Georgia Ct Available 04/01/19 2Br-1Ba Remodeled Single level Cottage in Hillcrest - Single Story Cottage in Hillcrest, quaint courtyard setting with other cottages.

This cottage has new hardwood flooring in the living room and master bedroom, there is also new vinyl in the kitchen, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. The kitchen has been remodeled with new gas stove, refrigerator and granite counters.

There is wall heating (No AC), the larger of the 2 rooms has been remodeled with the new flooring. The second bedroom is suitable for an office space, built-in storage in unit. Shared yard/courtyard setting with gardener service provided. 2 large storage areas underneath cottage and 1-reserved parking space. No Laundry facilities on site.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer and Trash Paid. Not far from Central Hillcrest. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Month to Month

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619)992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4777211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Georgia Ct have any available units?
1919 Georgia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 Georgia Ct have?
Some of 1919 Georgia Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 Georgia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Georgia Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Georgia Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Georgia Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1919 Georgia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1919 Georgia Ct offers parking.
Does 1919 Georgia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 Georgia Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Georgia Ct have a pool?
No, 1919 Georgia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Georgia Ct have accessible units?
No, 1919 Georgia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Georgia Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Georgia Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
