Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18736 Caminito Cantilena

18736 Caminito Cantilena · No Longer Available
Location

18736 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Exquisite top level condo in the prestigious gated community of Vista Del Lago. This bright well- kept home has high ceilings & tons of natural light; plus is well appointed with walk in closet, laundry and a large patio accessible from master or living areas w/ storage closet. Keep cool with ceiling fans or relax by the cozy fireplace. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances and plenty of storage space. The community offers 2 large pools, spas, gym, tennis and rec room. Trash and water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18736 Caminito Cantilena have any available units?
18736 Caminito Cantilena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18736 Caminito Cantilena have?
Some of 18736 Caminito Cantilena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18736 Caminito Cantilena currently offering any rent specials?
18736 Caminito Cantilena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18736 Caminito Cantilena pet-friendly?
No, 18736 Caminito Cantilena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18736 Caminito Cantilena offer parking?
No, 18736 Caminito Cantilena does not offer parking.
Does 18736 Caminito Cantilena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18736 Caminito Cantilena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18736 Caminito Cantilena have a pool?
Yes, 18736 Caminito Cantilena has a pool.
Does 18736 Caminito Cantilena have accessible units?
No, 18736 Caminito Cantilena does not have accessible units.
Does 18736 Caminito Cantilena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18736 Caminito Cantilena has units with dishwashers.
