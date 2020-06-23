18736 Caminito Cantilena

Amenities
Exquisite top level condo in the prestigious gated community of Vista Del Lago. This bright well- kept home has high ceilings & tons of natural light; plus is well appointed with walk in closet, laundry and a large patio accessible from master or living areas w/ storage closet. Keep cool with ceiling fans or relax by the cozy fireplace. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances and plenty of storage space. The community offers 2 large pools, spas, gym, tennis and rec room. Trash and water included.