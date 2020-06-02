All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
18692 Caminito Cantilena #215
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

18692 Caminito Cantilena #215

18692 Caminito Cantilena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18692 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 Available 07/15/19 2 Bed / 2 Bath Townhome in Luxury Vista Del Lago - Beautiful town home in a luxury controlled access community available after 7/12/19. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home has stainless steel appliances, built in microwave hood, a private balcony, gas fireplace, and reserved parking spot. Vista Del Lago is a luxury controlled access community that has three pools, three spas, a fitness center, BBQs game room, basketball courts, tennis courts, and more. The property is located in the Poway School District and the Westfield North County mall is very close! Kitchen appliances are included. Laundry washer and dryer are included, but will not be maintained. Water/sewer and trash are included. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and cable/internet. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50 increased rent and $500 increased deposit.

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/0bf83b96-dbd3-4ef3-9364-e3778f2b055f

TO VIEW: Viewing available by appointment only. The home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the residents.

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -? not necessarily perfect. (650 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

(RLNE4947328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 have any available units?
18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 have?
Some of 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 currently offering any rent specials?
18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 is pet friendly.
Does 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 offer parking?
Yes, 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 offers parking.
Does 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 have a pool?
Yes, 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 has a pool.
Does 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 have accessible units?
No, 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 does not have accessible units.
Does 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University