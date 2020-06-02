Amenities

18692 Caminito Cantilena #215 Available 07/15/19 2 Bed / 2 Bath Townhome in Luxury Vista Del Lago - Beautiful town home in a luxury controlled access community available after 7/12/19. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home has stainless steel appliances, built in microwave hood, a private balcony, gas fireplace, and reserved parking spot. Vista Del Lago is a luxury controlled access community that has three pools, three spas, a fitness center, BBQs game room, basketball courts, tennis courts, and more. The property is located in the Poway School District and the Westfield North County mall is very close! Kitchen appliances are included. Laundry washer and dryer are included, but will not be maintained. Water/sewer and trash are included. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and cable/internet. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50 increased rent and $500 increased deposit.



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

APPLY HERE:

https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/0bf83b96-dbd3-4ef3-9364-e3778f2b055f



TO VIEW: Viewing available by appointment only. The home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb the residents.



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -? not necessarily perfect. (650 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



