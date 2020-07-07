All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1867 Morena Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1867 Morena Blvd.
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

1867 Morena Blvd.

1867 Morena Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1867 Morena Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c6c22b0ef ---- MOVE-IN SPECIAL! 2 Weeks Free w/ Immediate Move-In! Rare, newly renovated unit located in Bay Park close to the freeway and Pacific Beach. This 1 bed/1 bath apartment home is light and bright featuring an upgraded kitchen, new flooring, fresh paint, washer/dryer combo and an assigned parking spot. No pet policy, assistive animals exempt. Schedule a showing here: www.torreypinespm.com All Applicants must have the following: -Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent -Good Credit and Rental History -A Valid Drivers License or Identification Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc Combo Washer/Dryer In Unit Corner Unit Fully Renovated Unit One Assigned Parking Space Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1867 Morena Blvd. have any available units?
1867 Morena Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1867 Morena Blvd. have?
Some of 1867 Morena Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1867 Morena Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1867 Morena Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1867 Morena Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1867 Morena Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1867 Morena Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1867 Morena Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1867 Morena Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1867 Morena Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1867 Morena Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1867 Morena Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1867 Morena Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1867 Morena Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1867 Morena Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1867 Morena Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University