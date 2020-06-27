All apartments in San Diego
1857 Missouri St. #1

1857 Missouri Street · No Longer Available
Location

1857 Missouri Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two-Story 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in Pacific Beach! - Pacific Beach two-story luxury townhouse on Missouri St. Large main living area with laminate wood flooring and fireplace. Clean kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Brand new washer and dryer in unit. Great floor plan with half bath downstairs and full bath upstairs. Spacious bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. Two parking spaces included in the back of the complex (tandem spaces). Private enclosed patio and much more! Located in a small well maintained three unit complex on a quiet street in Pacific Beach. A short walk to the beach and all amenities!
Dog considered with additional deposit. No cats and no fish tanks. Tenant pays gas and electric. Water included. One year lease. Proof of renters insurance is required.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5471437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 Missouri St. #1 have any available units?
1857 Missouri St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1857 Missouri St. #1 have?
Some of 1857 Missouri St. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 Missouri St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1857 Missouri St. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 Missouri St. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1857 Missouri St. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1857 Missouri St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1857 Missouri St. #1 offers parking.
Does 1857 Missouri St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1857 Missouri St. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 Missouri St. #1 have a pool?
No, 1857 Missouri St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1857 Missouri St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 1857 Missouri St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 Missouri St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1857 Missouri St. #1 has units with dishwashers.

