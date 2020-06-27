1857 Missouri St. #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Two-Story 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in Pacific Beach! - Pacific Beach two-story luxury townhouse on Missouri St. Large main living area with laminate wood flooring and fireplace. Clean kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Brand new washer and dryer in unit. Great floor plan with half bath downstairs and full bath upstairs. Spacious bedrooms with mirrored closet doors. Two parking spaces included in the back of the complex (tandem spaces). Private enclosed patio and much more! Located in a small well maintained three unit complex on a quiet street in Pacific Beach. A short walk to the beach and all amenities!

Dog considered with additional deposit. No cats and no fish tanks. Tenant pays gas and electric. Water included. One year lease. Proof of renters insurance is required.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



No Cats Allowed



