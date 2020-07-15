All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:30 AM

18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377

18543 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Location

18543 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 Available 07/01/20 Popular Morada Lower Level Condo. 2/2 1140 sq. ft., 1 Car Det. Garage. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Rancho Bernardo condo has dual master suites. It is tucked away in a low traffic area of the Morada Complex. Gas fireplace in the living/dining area. Plenty of space for barstools overlooking the open kitchen. Single surface kitchen counter tops also sport an updated backsplash. Enjoy a private covered patio just off the living room. The washer/dryer are handily located near the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Tiled flooring in the kitchen, dining room, hallway and bathrooms.
Features Google Nest Video Doorbell!! Detached 1 car garage has shelving and a keyless entry pad for convenience. In addition to the fabulous Del Lago Community Center, Morada has some smaller neighborhood pools.
To book a tour, contact Property Manager, Susan Miller, (DRE #00805878) via the website where you are reading this advertisement. Social distancing and masks required. Chase Pacific Property Management, (DRE #00576911) is the only company authorized to promote this property.
Owner requires a Tenant Insurance Policy with the owner and Chase Pacific listed as Additionally Insured.
While deemed to be accurate and reliable, this information should be verified by any prospective tenants.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 have any available units?
18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 have?
Some of 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 currently offering any rent specials?
18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 pet-friendly?
No, 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 offer parking?
Yes, 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 offers parking.
Does 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 have a pool?
Yes, 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 has a pool.
Does 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 have accessible units?
No, 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 does not have accessible units.
Does 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 does not have units with dishwashers.
