18543 Caminito Pasadero Unit 377 Available 07/01/20 Popular Morada Lower Level Condo. 2/2 1140 sq. ft., 1 Car Det. Garage. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Rancho Bernardo condo has dual master suites. It is tucked away in a low traffic area of the Morada Complex. Gas fireplace in the living/dining area. Plenty of space for barstools overlooking the open kitchen. Single surface kitchen counter tops also sport an updated backsplash. Enjoy a private covered patio just off the living room. The washer/dryer are handily located near the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Tiled flooring in the kitchen, dining room, hallway and bathrooms.

Features Google Nest Video Doorbell!! Detached 1 car garage has shelving and a keyless entry pad for convenience. In addition to the fabulous Del Lago Community Center, Morada has some smaller neighborhood pools.

To book a tour, contact Property Manager, Susan Miller, (DRE #00805878) via the website where you are reading this advertisement. Social distancing and masks required. Chase Pacific Property Management, (DRE #00576911) is the only company authorized to promote this property.

Owner requires a Tenant Insurance Policy with the owner and Chase Pacific listed as Additionally Insured.

While deemed to be accurate and reliable, this information should be verified by any prospective tenants.



No Pets Allowed



