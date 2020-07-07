All apartments in San Diego
1830 Thomas Ave Unit J
1830 Thomas Ave Unit J

1830 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
1830 Thomas Ave Unit J Available 12/11/19 *Spacious DUAL MASTER bedrooms in PB* - DUAL MASTER in Pacific Beach
2br/2b ||1,263 sqaure ft || $2,700/month

-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Shared coin-op Wash/Dryer on floor
-Central AC/heat
-1 spot assigned underground parking
-No pets

-TENANT responsible for:
Gas & electric, internet/cable.

-OWNER responsible for:
Water/sewage, trash/recycling.

- Move in ready - 12/11/19
- Due upon signing lease:
- Security deposit: $2,700
- & 1st month rent: $2,700

**Conveniently located!! 1 mile radius of:
The Pacific Beach Shore, Trader Joes, Ralphs, Adventure Water Sports, Restaurants, bars and 5 Freeway AND MORE!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5348926)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J have any available units?
1830 Thomas Ave Unit J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J have?
Some of 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Thomas Ave Unit J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J offers parking.
Does 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J have a pool?
Yes, 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J has a pool.
Does 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J have accessible units?
No, 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 Thomas Ave Unit J has units with dishwashers.

