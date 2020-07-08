1821 29th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

South Park Urban Farm house! Come see what South Park is ALL About! This 2 bedroom 1 bath is within a stones throw of everything you could wish for. Cafes, Parks and Shopping all steps away. Once you step into the home you are in a world of your own. Very private, very quaint. The living room has elevated views of the surrounding homes. The kitchen is bright and inviting. The master Bedroom has its own door to the back yard garden as well. The back yard is a gardener's paradise.



********

****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***

• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in

Gross Income

• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above

• Pets OK- Subject to manager approval

Well maintained mid century bungalow in South Park. Enjoy proximity to neighboring shops, parks and more. This home boasts wood floors, fresh paint throughout and kitchen has been updated with granite countertops along with recently refinished flooring in kitchen and laundry room. Laundry hook ups! Lawn professionally maintained. Homes in this neighborhood do not last long!

Backyard is ideal for that garden you've been wanting! Spacious garage for additional storage space. Call today to schedule a private showing 619-850-5093.