Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

1821 29th Street

1821 29th Street
Location

1821 29th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
South Park Urban Farm house! Come see what South Park is ALL About! This 2 bedroom 1 bath is within a stones throw of everything you could wish for. Cafes, Parks and Shopping all steps away. Once you step into the home you are in a world of your own. Very private, very quaint. The living room has elevated views of the surrounding homes. The kitchen is bright and inviting. The master Bedroom has its own door to the back yard garden as well. The back yard is a gardener's paradise.

********
****BASIC REQUIREMENTS***
• We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in
Gross Income
• Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above
• Pets OK- Subject to manager approval
Well maintained mid century bungalow in South Park. Enjoy proximity to neighboring shops, parks and more. This home boasts wood floors, fresh paint throughout and kitchen has been updated with granite countertops along with recently refinished flooring in kitchen and laundry room. Laundry hook ups! Lawn professionally maintained. Homes in this neighborhood do not last long!
Backyard is ideal for that garden you've been wanting! Spacious garage for additional storage space. Call today to schedule a private showing 619-850-5093.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 29th Street have any available units?
1821 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 29th Street have?
Some of 1821 29th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1821 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1821 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1821 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1821 29th Street offers parking.
Does 1821 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 29th Street have a pool?
No, 1821 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1821 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 1821 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

