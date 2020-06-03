Amenities

1814 Denver Street Available 04/01/19 COMING SOON... Spanish-Style Bay Park Gem for Rent - Move-in ready Bay Park Gem just minutes away from Old Town and Mission Bay!! This unique, remodeled, Spanish-style Adobe home with lush, tropical landscaping is just around the corner from Siesels Meats, Bay Park Fish Market and more! Charming 4/2.5, 2300 sq. ft. custom home with lots of character including Saltillo pavers, beamed ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master and guest bedrooms with large walk-in closets, balcony off master bedroom, spacious landscaped back yard with large patio and Jacuzzi. Ideal location just 10 minutes away from La Jolla, downtown SD, Fashion Valley, Mission Valley and San Diego International Airport. Within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Dog friendly, with owners approval and $500 pet deposit. 1 Year Lease.



NO SHOWINGS UNTIL APRIL 1ST.



(RLNE4798943)