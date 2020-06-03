All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1814 Denver Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1814 Denver Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

1814 Denver Street

1814 Denver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1814 Denver Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1814 Denver Street Available 04/01/19 COMING SOON... Spanish-Style Bay Park Gem for Rent - Move-in ready Bay Park Gem just minutes away from Old Town and Mission Bay!! This unique, remodeled, Spanish-style Adobe home with lush, tropical landscaping is just around the corner from Siesels Meats, Bay Park Fish Market and more! Charming 4/2.5, 2300 sq. ft. custom home with lots of character including Saltillo pavers, beamed ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, master and guest bedrooms with large walk-in closets, balcony off master bedroom, spacious landscaped back yard with large patio and Jacuzzi. Ideal location just 10 minutes away from La Jolla, downtown SD, Fashion Valley, Mission Valley and San Diego International Airport. Within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Dog friendly, with owners approval and $500 pet deposit. 1 Year Lease.

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL APRIL 1ST.

(RLNE4798943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Denver Street have any available units?
1814 Denver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 Denver Street have?
Some of 1814 Denver Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 Denver Street currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Denver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Denver Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1814 Denver Street is pet friendly.
Does 1814 Denver Street offer parking?
No, 1814 Denver Street does not offer parking.
Does 1814 Denver Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1814 Denver Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Denver Street have a pool?
No, 1814 Denver Street does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Denver Street have accessible units?
No, 1814 Denver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Denver Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 Denver Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University