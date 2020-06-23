All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17882 Plaza Valdivia
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

17882 Plaza Valdivia

17882 Plaza Valdivia · No Longer Available
Location

17882 Plaza Valdivia, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Rancho Bernardo Home w/ Spectacular Backyard Living - THIS IS A SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY IN OAKS NORTH

This home has so much and then some! As you enter the home you are graced with a spacious open sun-kissed living room featuring a large bay window with sitting area. This home features new carpet throughout and white faux wood blinds this living area is complete with a fireplace to cozy up to on a cold winters night.

Just off the living area is a beautiful wood themed room complete with bay windows featuring custom faux white wood blinds, beautiful etched glass walls, this area can be used as a formal dining area, den or nice sitting room and offers a pass through area into the kitchen.

The large spacious kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, grey stone counter tops and an abundance of cabinets. It has an eat in dining area which features tile flooring, a new ceiling fan and sliding glass door which opens up to the beautiful Japanese inspired garden backyard with a pond, complete with a slate covered patio area perfect for relaxing and enjoying summer nights.

Strolling down the hallway you will notice a large closet for all your storage needs, on the left you will find the first of 2 bedrooms, this bedroom comes complete with built-in book shelves and desk area, a small sitting area with a sliding door opening back to the beautiful backyard. A full bathroom across the hall as well.

Your master bedroom suite is spacious with a wall of mirrored closet space. This room also features an en suite bathroom with a shower and large vanity area.

This beautiful home won't last long so hurry and call to schedule a tour! This home is located in the beautiful Oaks North Community, close to RB Winery, Shopping and Freeway Access!

RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3462407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17882 Plaza Valdivia have any available units?
17882 Plaza Valdivia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17882 Plaza Valdivia have?
Some of 17882 Plaza Valdivia's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17882 Plaza Valdivia currently offering any rent specials?
17882 Plaza Valdivia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17882 Plaza Valdivia pet-friendly?
No, 17882 Plaza Valdivia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17882 Plaza Valdivia offer parking?
No, 17882 Plaza Valdivia does not offer parking.
Does 17882 Plaza Valdivia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17882 Plaza Valdivia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17882 Plaza Valdivia have a pool?
No, 17882 Plaza Valdivia does not have a pool.
Does 17882 Plaza Valdivia have accessible units?
No, 17882 Plaza Valdivia does not have accessible units.
Does 17882 Plaza Valdivia have units with dishwashers?
No, 17882 Plaza Valdivia does not have units with dishwashers.

