17882 Plaza Valdivia

Rancho Bernardo Home w/ Spectacular Backyard Living - THIS IS A SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY IN OAKS NORTH



This home has so much and then some! As you enter the home you are graced with a spacious open sun-kissed living room featuring a large bay window with sitting area. This home features new carpet throughout and white faux wood blinds this living area is complete with a fireplace to cozy up to on a cold winters night.



Just off the living area is a beautiful wood themed room complete with bay windows featuring custom faux white wood blinds, beautiful etched glass walls, this area can be used as a formal dining area, den or nice sitting room and offers a pass through area into the kitchen.



The large spacious kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, grey stone counter tops and an abundance of cabinets. It has an eat in dining area which features tile flooring, a new ceiling fan and sliding glass door which opens up to the beautiful Japanese inspired garden backyard with a pond, complete with a slate covered patio area perfect for relaxing and enjoying summer nights.



Strolling down the hallway you will notice a large closet for all your storage needs, on the left you will find the first of 2 bedrooms, this bedroom comes complete with built-in book shelves and desk area, a small sitting area with a sliding door opening back to the beautiful backyard. A full bathroom across the hall as well.



Your master bedroom suite is spacious with a wall of mirrored closet space. This room also features an en suite bathroom with a shower and large vanity area.



This beautiful home won't last long so hurry and call to schedule a tour! This home is located in the beautiful Oaks North Community, close to RB Winery, Shopping and Freeway Access!



RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED!!



No Pets Allowed



