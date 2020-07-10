All apartments in San Diego
1788 E Westinghouse St,

1788 East Westinghouse Street · No Longer Available
Location

1788 East Westinghouse Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Introducing an absolutely stunning home in the highly desired Mission Heights neighborhood. The modern exterior features two wings with separate private access providing potential for either an income producing rental or grand in-law suite. Remodeled from top to bottom, you will walk through the main entrance where you will find a gorgeous living room that flows nicely into the beautiful kitchen. The open concept allows for optimal entertaining and access to the oversized backyard. Moving on you will find two bedrooms and two designer bathrooms. In addition to the main house, you will see the door to the right wing nicely tucked away. Walking in, you will be surprised to find another fully remodeled space with a huge bedroom, impressive bathroom and personal kitchenette. This wing also features an open concept feel allowing for easy access to the spacious backyard with the option to be fenced off for additional privacy. Close to schools, parks, shopping and freeways yet perched away in a quaint hillside neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1788 E Westinghouse St, have any available units?
1788 E Westinghouse St, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1788 E Westinghouse St, have?
Some of 1788 E Westinghouse St,'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1788 E Westinghouse St, currently offering any rent specials?
1788 E Westinghouse St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1788 E Westinghouse St, pet-friendly?
No, 1788 E Westinghouse St, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1788 E Westinghouse St, offer parking?
Yes, 1788 E Westinghouse St, offers parking.
Does 1788 E Westinghouse St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1788 E Westinghouse St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1788 E Westinghouse St, have a pool?
No, 1788 E Westinghouse St, does not have a pool.
Does 1788 E Westinghouse St, have accessible units?
No, 1788 E Westinghouse St, does not have accessible units.
Does 1788 E Westinghouse St, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1788 E Westinghouse St, has units with dishwashers.

