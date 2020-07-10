1788 E Westinghouse St,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Introducing an absolutely stunning home in the highly desired Mission Heights neighborhood. The modern exterior features two wings with separate private access providing potential for either an income producing rental or grand in-law suite. Remodeled from top to bottom, you will walk through the main entrance where you will find a gorgeous living room that flows nicely into the beautiful kitchen. The open concept allows for optimal entertaining and access to the oversized backyard. Moving on you will find two bedrooms and two designer bathrooms. In addition to the main house, you will see the door to the right wing nicely tucked away. Walking in, you will be surprised to find another fully remodeled space with a huge bedroom, impressive bathroom and personal kitchenette. This wing also features an open concept feel allowing for easy access to the spacious backyard with the option to be fenced off for additional privacy. Close to schools, parks, shopping and freeways yet perched away in a quaint hillside neighborhood.