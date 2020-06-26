17741 Cumana Terrace

Amenities

**Available Now** 3 Bedroom Home in Rancho Bernardo - Oaks North 55+ neighborhood - Lovely 3Bedroom home in the quiet 55+ Oaks North neighborhood. Enjoy a short morning or evening walk to Rancho Bernardo Winery for fun events, excellent food, and of course the wine tasting. Head back to cool off in the pool and relax on the lounge chair soaking up the sunshine. This gem has air conditioning and a solar system that essentially covers the cost of electricity bills, you should have little to no cost for electricity! You can also stroll down to Oaks North Golf Course or take a short drive to the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo to work on the golf game. Conveniently located near I-15, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.



