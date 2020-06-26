All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

17741 Cumana Terrace

17741 Cumana Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

17741 Cumana Terrace, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

**Available Now** 3 Bedroom Home in Rancho Bernardo - Oaks North 55+ neighborhood - Lovely 3Bedroom home in the quiet 55+ Oaks North neighborhood. Enjoy a short morning or evening walk to Rancho Bernardo Winery for fun events, excellent food, and of course the wine tasting. Head back to cool off in the pool and relax on the lounge chair soaking up the sunshine. This gem has air conditioning and a solar system that essentially covers the cost of electricity bills, you should have little to no cost for electricity! You can also stroll down to Oaks North Golf Course or take a short drive to the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo to work on the golf game. Conveniently located near I-15, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-DRE# 01426440

(RLNE4944993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17741 Cumana Terrace have any available units?
17741 Cumana Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17741 Cumana Terrace have?
Some of 17741 Cumana Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17741 Cumana Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
17741 Cumana Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17741 Cumana Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 17741 Cumana Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17741 Cumana Terrace offer parking?
No, 17741 Cumana Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 17741 Cumana Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17741 Cumana Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17741 Cumana Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 17741 Cumana Terrace has a pool.
Does 17741 Cumana Terrace have accessible units?
No, 17741 Cumana Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 17741 Cumana Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 17741 Cumana Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
