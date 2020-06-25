1774 E. Westinghouse St.

Amenities

2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Single Story Home on the edge of Linda Vista - Single story home situated near Mission Heights on the edge of Linda Vista, just minutes to shopping, dining, schools, and freeway access.



This home has hardwood, tile, vinyl, and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter space and cabinets.



This home is heated by the wall heater (no AC), family room, there is an additional bonus room with 1/2 bath. Washer and dryer hook-ups in covered patio, small storage shed, fenced yards with mature orange trees. Off street parking with room for a small RV.



Rental insurance required upon move-in. Pet okay on approval (Under 30 lbs, some breed restrictions apply), No Smoking. Trash Paid.



Month to Month



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE1959291)