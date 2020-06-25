All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1774 E. Westinghouse St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1774 E. Westinghouse St.
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

1774 E. Westinghouse St.

1774 East Westinghouse Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1774 East Westinghouse Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Single Story Home on the edge of Linda Vista - Single story home situated near Mission Heights on the edge of Linda Vista, just minutes to shopping, dining, schools, and freeway access.

This home has hardwood, tile, vinyl, and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Plenty of counter space and cabinets.

This home is heated by the wall heater (no AC), family room, there is an additional bonus room with 1/2 bath. Washer and dryer hook-ups in covered patio, small storage shed, fenced yards with mature orange trees. Off street parking with room for a small RV.

Rental insurance required upon move-in. Pet okay on approval (Under 30 lbs, some breed restrictions apply), No Smoking. Trash Paid.

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE1959291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1774 E. Westinghouse St. have any available units?
1774 E. Westinghouse St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1774 E. Westinghouse St. have?
Some of 1774 E. Westinghouse St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1774 E. Westinghouse St. currently offering any rent specials?
1774 E. Westinghouse St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1774 E. Westinghouse St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1774 E. Westinghouse St. is pet friendly.
Does 1774 E. Westinghouse St. offer parking?
No, 1774 E. Westinghouse St. does not offer parking.
Does 1774 E. Westinghouse St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1774 E. Westinghouse St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1774 E. Westinghouse St. have a pool?
No, 1774 E. Westinghouse St. does not have a pool.
Does 1774 E. Westinghouse St. have accessible units?
No, 1774 E. Westinghouse St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1774 E. Westinghouse St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1774 E. Westinghouse St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University