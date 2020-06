17734 Via Alta Mirasol

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW! Single Level Hacienda Located On A Corner Of A Quiet Culdesac. The Private Lot Is An Entertainers Delight w/ A Backyard Park Like Setting, Which Features An Open Patio & 3 Sets Of Wood Cased French Doors For Interior Access. The Modern Open Floor Plan Features A Great Room Design & Is Adjacent To The Dinning Room & Kitchen. Home Is Equipped w/ Stainless Appliances, Wood Floors & Designer Paint Throughout. Walking to RB Inn & RB Swim & Tennis Center Included. No Smoking, Landscaper Included.