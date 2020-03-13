17627 Pomerado Rd. #134

Amenities

CUTE 2-BEDROOM/2-BATHROOM CONDO - OAKS NORTH (55+ Community) - RANCHO BERNARDO - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***



This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the middle of the Oaks North 55+ community in Rancho Bernardo. It rents for $2145/mo and is available for move-in 6/15/20. The unit is on the ground level of building 17627 with a 2 car tandem garage on the same level. The building has gated access and the front door also has a security screen. Inside the unit is spacious and made for ease of mobility with wide hallways and doors. The entryway leads into the carpeted living room or down the hall to the laundry room and second bedroom. The open kitchen and dining area has plenty of storage cabinets and several display cabinets. The master bedroom has 2 closets, a private bathroom, and a door to the balcony. Central HVAC, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included.



This rental includes access to the Oaks North Community Center and its amenities with tennis courts, lawn bowling, pickle ball, the pool & jacuzzi, exercise room, library, ceramics room, and many more. Oaks North also has several clubs, activity groups, and special events. These amenities are extended to the tenants by the owner. Tenants are responsible to pay for their own key fob to gain access to community amenities.



UNIT INFORMATION:

Utilities: WATER/SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED (TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR SDG&E, ETC.)

Parking/Storage: 2 CAR GARAGE

AC: CENTRAL

Laundry: WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED

Pet Policy: NO PETS



REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:



Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).

Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.

You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.



$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.



Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.



No Pets Allowed



