San Diego, CA
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

17627 Pomerado Rd. #134

17627 Pomerado Road · (858) 449-7294
Location

17627 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
tennis court
CUTE 2-BEDROOM/2-BATHROOM CONDO - OAKS NORTH (55+ Community) - RANCHO BERNARDO - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the middle of the Oaks North 55+ community in Rancho Bernardo. It rents for $2145/mo and is available for move-in 6/15/20. The unit is on the ground level of building 17627 with a 2 car tandem garage on the same level. The building has gated access and the front door also has a security screen. Inside the unit is spacious and made for ease of mobility with wide hallways and doors. The entryway leads into the carpeted living room or down the hall to the laundry room and second bedroom. The open kitchen and dining area has plenty of storage cabinets and several display cabinets. The master bedroom has 2 closets, a private bathroom, and a door to the balcony. Central HVAC, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included.

This rental includes access to the Oaks North Community Center and its amenities with tennis courts, lawn bowling, pickle ball, the pool & jacuzzi, exercise room, library, ceramics room, and many more. Oaks North also has several clubs, activity groups, and special events. These amenities are extended to the tenants by the owner. Tenants are responsible to pay for their own key fob to gain access to community amenities.

UNIT INFORMATION:
Utilities: WATER/SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED (TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR SDG&E, ETC.)
Parking/Storage: 2 CAR GARAGE
AC: CENTRAL
Laundry: WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED
Pet Policy: NO PETS

Please visit our website to view all the units, information, and the links referenced below. www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com/available-properties

SHOWINGS: AVAILABLE TO VIEW WITH RENTLY 06/11/2020

Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour Now: https://rently.com/properties/1920387?source=marketing
Here is a video that shows how Rently works. www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY:

Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:

Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).
Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).
Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.
You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.

$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.

Tenant FAQs: https://jensenpropertiessd.com/tenant-faqs

Jensen Properties San Diego, Inc.
info@JensenPropertiesSD.com
(858) 449-7294
https://jensenpropertiessd.com/
CA BRE License #01902511

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 have any available units?
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 have?
Some of 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 currently offering any rent specials?
17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 pet-friendly?
No, 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 offer parking?
Yes, 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 does offer parking.
Does 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 have a pool?
Yes, 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 has a pool.
Does 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 have accessible units?
No, 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 does not have accessible units.
Does 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17627 Pomerado Rd. #134 has units with dishwashers.
