17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200

17607 Pomerado Rd · No Longer Available
Location

17607 Pomerado Rd, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming Condo Available in Desirable 55+ Community in Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/babea20031/17607-pomerado-road-unit-200-san-diego-ca-92128-1637?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE APRIL 15TH AND RECEIVE $500 OFF OF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! You will love this charming condo in Rancho Bernardo! This home is in the 55+ Community of Oaks North Villages and features approx. 980 sqft of living space, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms; light and bright kitchen with lots of storage; an expansive living room and private balcony perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom boasts a large closet area with mirrored wardrobe doors, a separate area for a washer/dryer hookup (washer and dryer not included), and large Master bathroom; Other features include new carpeting throughout, air conditioning, over-sized single car garage, secure gated buildings, elevators, large balconies, and access to golf, a very active community center that includes a swimming pool, tennis, wood shop, ceramic room, many clubs, and the condo is close to the RB Winery. Important Note: This is an active senior community and requires the primary resident to be 55 years of age or older. The secondary resident may be 45 years of age or older. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 15 freeway for an easy commute and conveniently located to nearby downtown RB. Small pet considered with prior approval of the owner and No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the area and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

CAL- DRE# 01859951

(RLNE2494555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 have any available units?
17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 have?
Some of 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 currently offering any rent specials?
17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 is pet friendly.
Does 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 offer parking?
Yes, 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 offers parking.
Does 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 have a pool?
Yes, 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 has a pool.
Does 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 have accessible units?
No, 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 does not have accessible units.
Does 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200 does not have units with dishwashers.
