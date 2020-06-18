17607 Pomerado Road, Unit 200

Amenities

Charming Condo Available in Desirable 55+ Community in Rancho Bernardo - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE APRIL 15TH AND RECEIVE $500 OFF OF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! You will love this charming condo in Rancho Bernardo! This home is in the 55+ Community of Oaks North Villages and features approx. 980 sqft of living space, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms; light and bright kitchen with lots of storage; an expansive living room and private balcony perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom boasts a large closet area with mirrored wardrobe doors, a separate area for a washer/dryer hookup (washer and dryer not included), and large Master bathroom; Other features include new carpeting throughout, air conditioning, over-sized single car garage, secure gated buildings, elevators, large balconies, and access to golf, a very active community center that includes a swimming pool, tennis, wood shop, ceramic room, many clubs, and the condo is close to the RB Winery. Important Note: This is an active senior community and requires the primary resident to be 55 years of age or older. The secondary resident may be 45 years of age or older. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 15 freeway for an easy commute and conveniently located to nearby downtown RB. Small pet considered with prior approval of the owner and No smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the area and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



