17562 Bocage Point

Amenities
Available August 1. This Beautiful Single Story w/ Panoramic Mountain Views Is Light & Bright Throughout. Carpet & Paint Is Neutral In Design, The Kitchen Is Remodeled w/ A Massive Island & Feature Tons Of Cabinet Space & Walk-In Pantry. Backyard Is An Entertainers Delight w/ Sunset Views & Low Maintenance Yard. The 3 Bedroom "Emerald" Floor Plan Is The Largest Single Story In Eastview. Equipped w/ A/C, 2 Car Garage, Indoor Laundry & Access To Community Pool, Tennis Courts. No Smoking, Animal Negotiable.