Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

17562 Bocage Point

17562 Bocage Point · (858) 391-5800
Location

17562 Bocage Point, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2344 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available August 1. This Beautiful Single Story w/ Panoramic Mountain Views Is Light & Bright Throughout. Carpet & Paint Is Neutral In Design, The Kitchen Is Remodeled w/ A Massive Island & Feature Tons Of Cabinet Space & Walk-In Pantry. Backyard Is An Entertainers Delight w/ Sunset Views & Low Maintenance Yard. The 3 Bedroom "Emerald" Floor Plan Is The Largest Single Story In Eastview. Equipped w/ A/C, 2 Car Garage, Indoor Laundry & Access To Community Pool, Tennis Courts. No Smoking, Animal Negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17562 Bocage Point have any available units?
17562 Bocage Point has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17562 Bocage Point have?
Some of 17562 Bocage Point's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17562 Bocage Point currently offering any rent specials?
17562 Bocage Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17562 Bocage Point pet-friendly?
No, 17562 Bocage Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17562 Bocage Point offer parking?
Yes, 17562 Bocage Point offers parking.
Does 17562 Bocage Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17562 Bocage Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17562 Bocage Point have a pool?
Yes, 17562 Bocage Point has a pool.
Does 17562 Bocage Point have accessible units?
No, 17562 Bocage Point does not have accessible units.
Does 17562 Bocage Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17562 Bocage Point has units with dishwashers.
