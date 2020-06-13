All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1753 49th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1753 49th St
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

1753 49th St

1753 49th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1753 49th St, San Diego, CA 92102
Webster

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home in Central Location - Walk through this property by visiting here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YwjqkKAWpoN

Updated home featuring open layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. A welcoming entry way opens to a dining area and recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets and quartz counter tops. Spacious living room with plenty of natural light looks out to the large fenced backyard. Large bedrooms with full sized closets. Bathrooms feature quartz counter tops, vanity with storage and custom tile in showers.

Additional features include AC and Heat with Nest Thermostat and ceiling fans in living and master bedroom. Original hardwood floors compliment the entry, dining and two bedrooms. One car garage and one car parking in driveway. Laundry hook ups located in the garage.

Central location close to the 15 and 94 freeways. Minutes to San Diego Naval Base, downtown and shopping including Target, Walmart and Sams. Webster Elementary School 2 blocks from home.

(RLNE4779512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 49th St have any available units?
1753 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 49th St have?
Some of 1753 49th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
1753 49th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 49th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 49th St is pet friendly.
Does 1753 49th St offer parking?
Yes, 1753 49th St offers parking.
Does 1753 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 49th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 49th St have a pool?
No, 1753 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 1753 49th St have accessible units?
No, 1753 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University