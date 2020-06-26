All apartments in San Diego
17473 Caminito Canasto

17473 Caminito Canasto · No Longer Available
Location

17473 Caminito Canasto, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
17473 Caminito Canasto Available 07/29/19 Terrific 3Br/2Ba Townhome W/ 2 Car Detatched Garage in Westwood Townhouses - Located in Westwood Townhouses
Terrific 3Br/2Ba Townhome
1517 Sq Ft
No One Above or below you
1Br/1Ba located downstairs
A/C and F/P
Full Size W/D Connections - W/D not provided - You bring your own
Private Patio
2 Car Detatched Garage
Westwood Club included in your lease- Swim/Tennis and much much more : http://www.rbwestwoodclub.com/

Poway Schools - Westwood Elementary BHMS and RBHS

**Renters Insurance is required before move in**

**Please note - W/D/R not included - you bring your own**

Close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/CarmelMountain/Miramar/Shopping/Dining/
Entertainment

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

(RLNE4938112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17473 Caminito Canasto have any available units?
17473 Caminito Canasto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17473 Caminito Canasto have?
Some of 17473 Caminito Canasto's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17473 Caminito Canasto currently offering any rent specials?
17473 Caminito Canasto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17473 Caminito Canasto pet-friendly?
No, 17473 Caminito Canasto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17473 Caminito Canasto offer parking?
Yes, 17473 Caminito Canasto offers parking.
Does 17473 Caminito Canasto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17473 Caminito Canasto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17473 Caminito Canasto have a pool?
Yes, 17473 Caminito Canasto has a pool.
Does 17473 Caminito Canasto have accessible units?
No, 17473 Caminito Canasto does not have accessible units.
Does 17473 Caminito Canasto have units with dishwashers?
No, 17473 Caminito Canasto does not have units with dishwashers.
