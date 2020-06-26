17473 Caminito Canasto, San Diego, CA 92127 Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
17473 Caminito Canasto Available 07/29/19 Terrific 3Br/2Ba Townhome W/ 2 Car Detatched Garage in Westwood Townhouses - Located in Westwood Townhouses Terrific 3Br/2Ba Townhome 1517 Sq Ft No One Above or below you 1Br/1Ba located downstairs A/C and F/P Full Size W/D Connections - W/D not provided - You bring your own Private Patio 2 Car Detatched Garage Westwood Club included in your lease- Swim/Tennis and much much more : http://www.rbwestwoodclub.com/
Poway Schools - Westwood Elementary BHMS and RBHS
**Renters Insurance is required before move in**
**Please note - W/D/R not included - you bring your own**
Close to: 15/56/Poway/RanchoBernardo/CarmelMountain/Miramar/Shopping/Dining/ Entertainment
Please Note: Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.
(RLNE4938112)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17473 Caminito Canasto have any available units?
17473 Caminito Canasto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17473 Caminito Canasto have?
Some of 17473 Caminito Canasto's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17473 Caminito Canasto currently offering any rent specials?
17473 Caminito Canasto is not currently offering any rent specials.