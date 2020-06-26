Rent Calculator
17434 PLAZA DOLORES
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM
17434 PLAZA DOLORES
17434 Plaza Dolores
·
No Longer Available
Location
17434 Plaza Dolores, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Text 858.414.5700 with your full name, email address, property address and desired move in date to obtain a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17434 PLAZA DOLORES have any available units?
17434 PLAZA DOLORES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17434 PLAZA DOLORES have?
Some of 17434 PLAZA DOLORES's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17434 PLAZA DOLORES currently offering any rent specials?
17434 PLAZA DOLORES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17434 PLAZA DOLORES pet-friendly?
No, 17434 PLAZA DOLORES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 17434 PLAZA DOLORES offer parking?
No, 17434 PLAZA DOLORES does not offer parking.
Does 17434 PLAZA DOLORES have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17434 PLAZA DOLORES offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17434 PLAZA DOLORES have a pool?
Yes, 17434 PLAZA DOLORES has a pool.
Does 17434 PLAZA DOLORES have accessible units?
No, 17434 PLAZA DOLORES does not have accessible units.
Does 17434 PLAZA DOLORES have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17434 PLAZA DOLORES has units with dishwashers.
