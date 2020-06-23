Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage internet access

17387 Plaza Dolores Available 12/03/19 Furnished Vacation Condo with Magnificent View in a 55+ Community - This furnished condo located in the 55+ community Oaks North of Rancho Bernardo has been decorated with taste. You will find all the conveniences of your own home including easy internet access.

A king size bed in the master bedroom with attached master bath and TV for your late evening down time. The second bedroom has a trundle bed and office desk. Plenty of room for two guests or simply use as your home away from home office.



The kitchen is spacious and fully stocked with all kitchen accessories. There is a breakfast table in the kitchen and adjacent a full dining table in the dining room. If you prefer Al fresco dining; step outside to the patio table and BBQ while gazing at your beautiful northwest view.



The living room has wall to wall glass slider doors for the comfort of sitting on the sofa and enjoy that expansive view.



A one car a garage is included.

Owner will pay up to $75 of Gas/Electric monthly bill

Owner pays for basic cable and internet except for any upgrades



Renters Insurance Required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1956202)