All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17387 Plaza Dolores
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:45 PM

17387 Plaza Dolores

17387 Plaza Dolores · No Longer Available
Location

17387 Plaza Dolores, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
17387 Plaza Dolores Available 12/03/19 Furnished Vacation Condo with Magnificent View in a 55+ Community - This furnished condo located in the 55+ community Oaks North of Rancho Bernardo has been decorated with taste. You will find all the conveniences of your own home including easy internet access.
A king size bed in the master bedroom with attached master bath and TV for your late evening down time. The second bedroom has a trundle bed and office desk. Plenty of room for two guests or simply use as your home away from home office.

The kitchen is spacious and fully stocked with all kitchen accessories. There is a breakfast table in the kitchen and adjacent a full dining table in the dining room. If you prefer Al fresco dining; step outside to the patio table and BBQ while gazing at your beautiful northwest view.

The living room has wall to wall glass slider doors for the comfort of sitting on the sofa and enjoy that expansive view.

A one car a garage is included.
Owner will pay up to $75 of Gas/Electric monthly bill
Owner pays for basic cable and internet except for any upgrades

Renters Insurance Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1956202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17387 Plaza Dolores have any available units?
17387 Plaza Dolores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17387 Plaza Dolores have?
Some of 17387 Plaza Dolores's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17387 Plaza Dolores currently offering any rent specials?
17387 Plaza Dolores isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17387 Plaza Dolores pet-friendly?
No, 17387 Plaza Dolores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17387 Plaza Dolores offer parking?
Yes, 17387 Plaza Dolores does offer parking.
Does 17387 Plaza Dolores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17387 Plaza Dolores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17387 Plaza Dolores have a pool?
No, 17387 Plaza Dolores does not have a pool.
Does 17387 Plaza Dolores have accessible units?
No, 17387 Plaza Dolores does not have accessible units.
Does 17387 Plaza Dolores have units with dishwashers?
No, 17387 Plaza Dolores does not have units with dishwashers.
