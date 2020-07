Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Truly stunning contemporary home in North PB with pool and breathtaking panoramic views! Complete floor to ceiling remodel and turn key with all the high end finishes you would expect in a home like this. Upper view deck behind pool perfect for entertaining, enjoying the views, or watching 4th of July fireworks! Water, pool maintenance and landscaper included, come see this stunner today, you will be pleasantly surprised with all this gorgeous home has to offer!!