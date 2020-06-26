All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

1735 Myrtle Avenue

1735 Myrtle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Myrtle Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1735 Myrtle Avenue Available 06/15/19 Beautiful, Spacious Craftsman House 2 Bedroom 2 Bath In Hillcrest - This amazing Craftsman house is a very spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home, located on a quiet residential street in the desirable Hillcrest neighborhood. Walking distance to Balboa Park and the world famous San Diego Zoo. As you walk into the entryway you are welcomed by a spacious living room with original hardwood floors, dark rich picture rail throughout and a working wood burning fireplace. There is beautiful wood flooring throughout the home. The first bedroom has a spacious cedar lined closet. The master bedroom has a lot of natural light with French doors that open to a lovely private patio. Walk-In closet in master. The kitchen is very spacious with an entry way to a private patio. Washer and dryer in unit. One assigned carport parking spot in back.

No Smoking -- No Pets -- One Year Lease -- Renter's Insurance Required

PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING! THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME!

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3284696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
1735 Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 1735 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1735 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Myrtle Avenue offers parking.
Does 1735 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Myrtle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1735 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1735 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
