Amenities
1735 Myrtle Avenue Available 06/15/19 Beautiful, Spacious Craftsman House 2 Bedroom 2 Bath In Hillcrest - This amazing Craftsman house is a very spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home, located on a quiet residential street in the desirable Hillcrest neighborhood. Walking distance to Balboa Park and the world famous San Diego Zoo. As you walk into the entryway you are welcomed by a spacious living room with original hardwood floors, dark rich picture rail throughout and a working wood burning fireplace. There is beautiful wood flooring throughout the home. The first bedroom has a spacious cedar lined closet. The master bedroom has a lot of natural light with French doors that open to a lovely private patio. Walk-In closet in master. The kitchen is very spacious with an entry way to a private patio. Washer and dryer in unit. One assigned carport parking spot in back.
No Smoking -- No Pets -- One Year Lease -- Renter's Insurance Required
PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING! THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME!
Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:
1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed
The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts
WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3284696)