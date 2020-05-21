Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

1735 Myrtle Avenue Available 06/15/19 Beautiful, Spacious Craftsman House 2 Bedroom 2 Bath In Hillcrest - This amazing Craftsman house is a very spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home, located on a quiet residential street in the desirable Hillcrest neighborhood. Walking distance to Balboa Park and the world famous San Diego Zoo. As you walk into the entryway you are welcomed by a spacious living room with original hardwood floors, dark rich picture rail throughout and a working wood burning fireplace. There is beautiful wood flooring throughout the home. The first bedroom has a spacious cedar lined closet. The master bedroom has a lot of natural light with French doors that open to a lovely private patio. Walk-In closet in master. The kitchen is very spacious with an entry way to a private patio. Washer and dryer in unit. One assigned carport parking spot in back.



No Smoking -- No Pets -- One Year Lease -- Renter's Insurance Required



PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING! THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME!



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half

42.1% - 44% = double deposit

3) Proof of renters insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM

Equal Housing Opportunity

CalBRE License #02022468



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3284696)