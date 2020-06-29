Amenities
1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 Available 08/15/19 Pacific Beach 2/2.5 Condo - Garage - Private Laundry - Fenced Patio Area - Beautiful two-story condo located in the heart of Pacific Beach. Enjoy over 1000 square feet of living space, bamboo flooring, upgrades in the kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, 1-car garage, private patio, extra storage, and more.
MOVE IN DATE
Please be prepared to begin lease by 9/1.
RENTAL TERMS
- 12 Month Lease
- $2,845.00 Rent
- $2,845.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Fee Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash
- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric
- No Pets Policy
- Rental Insurance Required
APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- 650+ Household Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (2.5X Rent Min)
CONTACT
Please call Dylan (no texting) for questions or viewing information (858.345.0400)
(RLNE2299355)