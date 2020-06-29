All apartments in San Diego
1732 Oliver Avenue, #2

1732 Oliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Oliver Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 Available 08/15/19 Pacific Beach 2/2.5 Condo - Garage - Private Laundry - Fenced Patio Area - Beautiful two-story condo located in the heart of Pacific Beach. Enjoy over 1000 square feet of living space, bamboo flooring, upgrades in the kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, 1-car garage, private patio, extra storage, and more.

MOVE IN DATE
Please be prepared to begin lease by 9/1.

RENTAL TERMS
- 12 Month Lease
- $2,845.00 Rent
- $2,845.00 Deposit
- $30 Application Fee Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash
- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric
- No Pets Policy
- Rental Insurance Required

APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- 650+ Household Credit Score
- Positive Rental History
- Verifiable Income (2.5X Rent Min)

CONTACT
Please call Dylan (no texting) for questions or viewing information (858.345.0400)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2299355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 have any available units?
1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 have?
Some of 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 offers parking.
Does 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 have a pool?
No, 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 have accessible units?
No, 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
