Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1732 Oliver Avenue, #2 Available 08/15/19 Pacific Beach 2/2.5 Condo - Garage - Private Laundry - Fenced Patio Area - Beautiful two-story condo located in the heart of Pacific Beach. Enjoy over 1000 square feet of living space, bamboo flooring, upgrades in the kitchen, in-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, 1-car garage, private patio, extra storage, and more.



Please be prepared to begin lease by 9/1.



- 12 Month Lease

- $2,845.00 Rent

- $2,845.00 Deposit

- $30 Application Fee Per Adult

- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash

- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric

- No Pets Policy

- Rental Insurance Required



- 650+ Household Credit Score

- Positive Rental History

- Verifiable Income (2.5X Rent Min)



Please call Dylan (no texting) for questions or viewing information (858.345.0400)



