Amenities
1730 Thelborn Way -Beautiful 4 bd 2 ba Single Family Home! -
1730 Thelborn Way, San Diego, CA 92154
San Diego
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,650 per Month, $2,500 Deposit
We're happy to offer this updated four bedroom, two bath single family home! This single level house offers a bonus room, beautiful ceramic tile flooring through-out, and a cozy gas fireplace! You can expect fresh paint, newer faux wood blinds, newer lighting fixtures, spacious and open kitchen/dining/ extra room layout.
The open kitchen offers a bar sitting/eat-in area and an appliance package to include: a refrigerator, gas stove, microwave oven and dishwasher. This home is spacious and perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms are spacious all with mirrored closet doors.
Enjoy the outdoors with the large covered patio and back yard with lots of fruit trees! Home comes with a 2-car garage, and washer and dryer hook ups.
Located in a great quiet neighborhood, just a couple of blocks to Mar Vista Junior High, South bay Community Park, and tons of shopping! Easy Freeway access to 5/905!
Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: 4
Available: 08/02/2019
Contact Information: text/call leasing 619-804-3325
Appliances
Dishwasher
New Washer/Dryer
New Microwave
Interior Amenities
New Paint
Fireplace
Exterior Amenities
Patio
Backyard
Other
Garage Included
