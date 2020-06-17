All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 29 2019

1730 Thelborn Way

1730 Thelborn Way · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Thelborn Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1730 Thelborn Way -Beautiful 4 bd 2 ba Single Family Home! -
1730 Thelborn Way, San Diego, CA 92154
San Diego
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,650 per Month, $2,500 Deposit

We're happy to offer this updated four bedroom, two bath single family home! This single level house offers a bonus room, beautiful ceramic tile flooring through-out, and a cozy gas fireplace! You can expect fresh paint, newer faux wood blinds, newer lighting fixtures, spacious and open kitchen/dining/ extra room layout.

The open kitchen offers a bar sitting/eat-in area and an appliance package to include: a refrigerator, gas stove, microwave oven and dishwasher. This home is spacious and perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms are spacious all with mirrored closet doors.

Enjoy the outdoors with the large covered patio and back yard with lots of fruit trees! Home comes with a 2-car garage, and washer and dryer hook ups.

Located in a great quiet neighborhood, just a couple of blocks to Mar Vista Junior High, South bay Community Park, and tons of shopping! Easy Freeway access to 5/905!

Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: 4
Available: 08/02/2019
Contact Information: text/call leasing 619-804-3325

Appliances

Dishwasher
New Washer/Dryer
New Microwave

Interior Amenities

New Paint
Fireplace

Exterior Amenities

Patio
Backyard

Other

Garage Included

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE4951445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Thelborn Way have any available units?
1730 Thelborn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 Thelborn Way have?
Some of 1730 Thelborn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Thelborn Way currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Thelborn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Thelborn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 Thelborn Way is pet friendly.
Does 1730 Thelborn Way offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Thelborn Way offers parking.
Does 1730 Thelborn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1730 Thelborn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Thelborn Way have a pool?
No, 1730 Thelborn Way does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Thelborn Way have accessible units?
No, 1730 Thelborn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Thelborn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 Thelborn Way has units with dishwashers.
