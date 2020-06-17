Amenities

1730 Thelborn Way -Beautiful 4 bd 2 ba Single Family Home! -

1730 Thelborn Way, San Diego, CA 92154

San Diego

4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$2,650 per Month, $2,500 Deposit



We're happy to offer this updated four bedroom, two bath single family home! This single level house offers a bonus room, beautiful ceramic tile flooring through-out, and a cozy gas fireplace! You can expect fresh paint, newer faux wood blinds, newer lighting fixtures, spacious and open kitchen/dining/ extra room layout.



The open kitchen offers a bar sitting/eat-in area and an appliance package to include: a refrigerator, gas stove, microwave oven and dishwasher. This home is spacious and perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms are spacious all with mirrored closet doors.



Enjoy the outdoors with the large covered patio and back yard with lots of fruit trees! Home comes with a 2-car garage, and washer and dryer hook ups.



Located in a great quiet neighborhood, just a couple of blocks to Mar Vista Junior High, South bay Community Park, and tons of shopping! Easy Freeway access to 5/905!



Lease: 1 YEAR LEASE

Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed

Parking: 4

Available: 08/02/2019

Contact Information: text/call leasing 619-804-3325



Appliances



Dishwasher

New Washer/Dryer

New Microwave



Interior Amenities



New Paint

Fireplace



Exterior Amenities



Patio

Backyard



Other



Garage Included



