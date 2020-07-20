All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

1730 ebers

1730 Ebers St · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Ebers St, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1730 ebers Available 07/01/19 Very Cute 1 Bd/1Ba back half of duplex. - Very quiet and peaceful location. Great light! Fresh all white kitchen, spacious living room, washer/dryer in unit, walk in shower, built in storage, well maintained. Super location of Ocean Beach. Fenced in yard, Walk to restaurants, shopping, street fairs, beach and more. Owner lives onsite. Pet negotiable w/ owners approval ($50 Pet Rent per pet and $500 increased security deposit per pet)

1 Year Lease
Street Parking Only
Tenant pays gas & electric
Water, Sewer, Landscaping, and Trash included in the rent.

(RLNE3965393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 ebers have any available units?
1730 ebers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
