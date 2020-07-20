Amenities
1730 ebers Available 07/01/19 Very Cute 1 Bd/1Ba back half of duplex. - Very quiet and peaceful location. Great light! Fresh all white kitchen, spacious living room, washer/dryer in unit, walk in shower, built in storage, well maintained. Super location of Ocean Beach. Fenced in yard, Walk to restaurants, shopping, street fairs, beach and more. Owner lives onsite. Pet negotiable w/ owners approval ($50 Pet Rent per pet and $500 increased security deposit per pet)
1 Year Lease
Street Parking Only
Tenant pays gas & electric
Water, Sewer, Landscaping, and Trash included in the rent.
(RLNE3965393)