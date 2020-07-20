Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1730 ebers Available 07/01/19 Very Cute 1 Bd/1Ba back half of duplex. - Very quiet and peaceful location. Great light! Fresh all white kitchen, spacious living room, washer/dryer in unit, walk in shower, built in storage, well maintained. Super location of Ocean Beach. Fenced in yard, Walk to restaurants, shopping, street fairs, beach and more. Owner lives onsite. Pet negotiable w/ owners approval ($50 Pet Rent per pet and $500 increased security deposit per pet)



1 Year Lease

Street Parking Only

Tenant pays gas & electric

Water, Sewer, Landscaping, and Trash included in the rent.



(RLNE3965393)