1720 29th St

SOUTH PARK BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED HOME - FULLY FURNISHED 5 BEDROOM HOME, 1 FULL BATHROOM, 1 3/4 BATHROOM AND 1 1/2 BATHROOM. SHARED PATIO AND LAUNDRY. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF SOUTH PARK. GRANITE COUNTERS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, MOBILE A/C UNITS. WATER/SEWER, GAS/ELECTRICITY ARE PRORATED AND BILLED SEPARATELY BASED ON NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS. GARDENER IS INCLUDED. PLENTY OF STREET PARKING. WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND BARS. BEAUTIFUL FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO GASLAMP, BALBOA PARK, SAN DIEGO ZOO.



SMALL DOG ON APPROVAL INCREASED DEP REQUIRED



OWNER LIVES IN DETACHED BACK UNIT AND SHARES LAUNDRY AND PATIO.



RENTAL CRITERIA



AVAIL 2-5-20



INCOME 3X MONTLY RENT

EXCELLENT CREDIT

EXCELLENT REFERENCES



$40 PP CREDIT CHECK



No Cats Allowed



