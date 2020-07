Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available 06/02/20 Exceptionally well-maintained 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit on bottom floor in the beautiful Waterbridge community. This unit has 2 DEDICATED parking spots, one which is immediately in front of the home. Available 6/1/2020.Great school district, and close to the 15.



(RLNE5356243)