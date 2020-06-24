All apartments in San Diego
17129-203 W Bernardo Drive

17129 W Bernardo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17129 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
17129-203 W Bernardo Drive Available 06/12/20 Rancho Bernardo, 17129 W Bernardo Dr #203, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Community Pool, Spa, Fitness and Tot Lot - Welcome home to this amazing upper unit overlooking the large greenbelt area and tot lot in the sought after Waterbridge complex of Rancho Bernardo. Living room has vaulted ceilings. Spacious eat in kitchen has sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has a granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2246342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive have any available units?
17129-203 W Bernardo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive have?
Some of 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17129-203 W Bernardo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive offers parking.
Does 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive has a pool.
Does 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive have accessible units?
No, 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17129-203 W Bernardo Drive has units with dishwashers.
