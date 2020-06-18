All apartments in San Diego
1710 39th Street
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

1710 39th Street

1710 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1710 39th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled atop the hills of Fairmount Park is this cozy 3br 1bth single family home with a large detached two car garage and an even larger back yard patio with scenic southern views. Newer carpet throughout the entire home, newly tiled bathroom shower, Recent paint through out with a large kitchen featuring gas appliances. Large family room with a dining room space right beside it.

It has a separate laundry room with newer side by side washer and dryer. The front of the home has a porch with beautiful drought tolerant landscaping.

Conveniently located to the 94, 805 and 15 Freeways.

No Pets!

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please Call Evan 619.630.5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 39th Street have any available units?
1710 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 39th Street have?
Some of 1710 39th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1710 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1710 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1710 39th Street offers parking.
Does 1710 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 39th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 39th Street have a pool?
No, 1710 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1710 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 1710 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

