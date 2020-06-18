1710 39th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nestled atop the hills of Fairmount Park is this cozy 3br 1bth single family home with a large detached two car garage and an even larger back yard patio with scenic southern views. Newer carpet throughout the entire home, newly tiled bathroom shower, Recent paint through out with a large kitchen featuring gas appliances. Large family room with a dining room space right beside it.



It has a separate laundry room with newer side by side washer and dryer. The front of the home has a porch with beautiful drought tolerant landscaping.



Conveniently located to the 94, 805 and 15 Freeways.



No Pets!



