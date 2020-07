Amenities

Centrally located with easy access to 163, 8, and 15. This is an upgraded and updated 3 bed 1 bath with a large fenced backyard. The kitchen and bathroom have been remodeled and the home has upgraded windows. 10 minutes from Airport, Downtown, Zoo, Sea World, Mission Bay or Stadium. 2 miles from USD. Walking distance to Fashion Valley Mall. Come take a look before it is too late.