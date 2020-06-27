All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:08 AM

1700 Torrey Pines Road

1700 Torrey Pines Road · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This Historic Home in La Jolla (HRB#432) was designed by Lloyd-Wright and built in 1947 by John Godwin. The main home features 2 master suites and a guest bedroom. There are 4 baths total in the main home. The main home also features a wide open living room, dining room and open concept kitchen (with every room featuring epic views of the pool and Pacific Ocean). The detached guesthouse is a true one bedroom master suite with a huge living room (could be a 2 bedroom if desired) and a full kitchen.
La Jolla Cove Crown Jewel! One of a kind Lloyd-Wright designed home. Wake up and and doze off to the waves lapping 50 feet below as they crash into the caves and cliffs of the La Jolla Cove. Dip into your pool as the sun sets into the Pacific. Lounge on one of the more than 7 outdoor patios surrounded by the splendor of Torrey Pines and a lush canyon with the occasional burbling brook coming off the hills above the home. This is literally a one-of-a-kind home. Unobstructed cliff-side views that drop into the Pacific Ocean below. And that is just the outside! The inside is extraordinary as well (especially the multitude of windows that allow for additional unobstructed views from nearly every living space in the home!).

The property features a secure gated driveway with a 2 car detached garage. Between the garage, driveway and assigned common drive spaces, there is room for at least 8 cars. The entire property is also securely gated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Torrey Pines Road have any available units?
1700 Torrey Pines Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Torrey Pines Road have?
Some of 1700 Torrey Pines Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Torrey Pines Road currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Torrey Pines Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Torrey Pines Road pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Torrey Pines Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1700 Torrey Pines Road offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Torrey Pines Road offers parking.
Does 1700 Torrey Pines Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Torrey Pines Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Torrey Pines Road have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Torrey Pines Road has a pool.
Does 1700 Torrey Pines Road have accessible units?
No, 1700 Torrey Pines Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Torrey Pines Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Torrey Pines Road has units with dishwashers.

