1700 Torrey Pines Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

This Historic Home in La Jolla (HRB#432) was designed by Lloyd-Wright and built in 1947 by John Godwin. The main home features 2 master suites and a guest bedroom. There are 4 baths total in the main home. The main home also features a wide open living room, dining room and open concept kitchen (with every room featuring epic views of the pool and Pacific Ocean). The detached guesthouse is a true one bedroom master suite with a huge living room (could be a 2 bedroom if desired) and a full kitchen.

La Jolla Cove Crown Jewel! One of a kind Lloyd-Wright designed home. Wake up and and doze off to the waves lapping 50 feet below as they crash into the caves and cliffs of the La Jolla Cove. Dip into your pool as the sun sets into the Pacific. Lounge on one of the more than 7 outdoor patios surrounded by the splendor of Torrey Pines and a lush canyon with the occasional burbling brook coming off the hills above the home. This is literally a one-of-a-kind home. Unobstructed cliff-side views that drop into the Pacific Ocean below. And that is just the outside! The inside is extraordinary as well (especially the multitude of windows that allow for additional unobstructed views from nearly every living space in the home!).



The property features a secure gated driveway with a 2 car detached garage. Between the garage, driveway and assigned common drive spaces, there is room for at least 8 cars. The entire property is also securely gated.