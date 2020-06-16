All apartments in San Diego
16839 Dominican Dr.

16839 Dominican Drive · (760) 602-0221
Location

16839 Dominican Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16839 Dominican Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
16839 Dominican Dr. Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2 Bed Home - This home has been completely updated! Tile floors, fresh paint, granite counters, and a large master with two walk in closets. Enjoy a quick drive to the community pool or a 6-7 minute golf cart ride to the golf course. Close to shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores!

Open floor plan with a lot of natural light coming in.

At lease one person must be 55+. (Please call for more details)
Pets allowed with additional pet deposit.

Please call to schedule an appointment to see! More pictures coming soon!

(760) 602-0221
Arrow Real Estate

(RLNE5039899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16839 Dominican Dr. have any available units?
16839 Dominican Dr. has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16839 Dominican Dr. have?
Some of 16839 Dominican Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16839 Dominican Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
16839 Dominican Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16839 Dominican Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16839 Dominican Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 16839 Dominican Dr. offer parking?
No, 16839 Dominican Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 16839 Dominican Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16839 Dominican Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16839 Dominican Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 16839 Dominican Dr. has a pool.
Does 16839 Dominican Dr. have accessible units?
No, 16839 Dominican Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 16839 Dominican Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16839 Dominican Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
