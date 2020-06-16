Amenities

16839 Dominican Dr. Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2 Bed Home - This home has been completely updated! Tile floors, fresh paint, granite counters, and a large master with two walk in closets. Enjoy a quick drive to the community pool or a 6-7 minute golf cart ride to the golf course. Close to shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores!



Open floor plan with a lot of natural light coming in.



At lease one person must be 55+. (Please call for more details)

Pets allowed with additional pet deposit.



Please call to schedule an appointment to see! More pictures coming soon!



(760) 602-0221

Arrow Real Estate



(RLNE5039899)