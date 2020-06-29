All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

16755 Meandro Court

16755 Meandro Court · No Longer Available
San Diego
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

16755 Meandro Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Gasp at this Renovated Condo in Seven Oaks Community! - This is a 55+ community.

Welcome home to this wonderful 2bd/2ba single story home in Seven Oaks. This home has been beautifully upgraded with luxury vinyl plank throughout including your kitchen and bathrooms! A fresh coat of custom paint, new faux wood blinds, ceiling fan lights for each bedroom and dining room will put this home at the top of your list.

This home features a sunroom to enjoy your morning coffee. Enter through the double front doors from your sunroom and you will love the spacious living room with a fireplace to cozy up on those cooler San Diego evenings.

The kitchen features lovely quartz countertops, a new double sink, and faucet as well as all new appliances, which include a refrigerator, oven range, exhaust fan, and dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space and pantry space for all your cooking needs!

The master bedroom suite is large with two closets and the bathroom contains a tub and shower combo, very wide vanity and linen cabinets. The guest bedroom is a good size as well with the guest bathroom directly across the hall and has a shower stall.

The home has one car port located right outside your home and free street parking. You will have a separate secured closet containing the washer and dryer right next to your car port. Make this newly renovated home yours today!

Renters insurance is required.
This is a 55+ community only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16755 Meandro Court have any available units?
16755 Meandro Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16755 Meandro Court have?
Some of 16755 Meandro Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16755 Meandro Court currently offering any rent specials?
16755 Meandro Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16755 Meandro Court pet-friendly?
No, 16755 Meandro Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16755 Meandro Court offer parking?
Yes, 16755 Meandro Court offers parking.
Does 16755 Meandro Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16755 Meandro Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16755 Meandro Court have a pool?
No, 16755 Meandro Court does not have a pool.
Does 16755 Meandro Court have accessible units?
No, 16755 Meandro Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16755 Meandro Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16755 Meandro Court has units with dishwashers.
