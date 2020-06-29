16755 Meandro Court

Amenities

Gasp at this Renovated Condo in Seven Oaks Community! - This is a 55+ community.



Welcome home to this wonderful 2bd/2ba single story home in Seven Oaks. This home has been beautifully upgraded with luxury vinyl plank throughout including your kitchen and bathrooms! A fresh coat of custom paint, new faux wood blinds, ceiling fan lights for each bedroom and dining room will put this home at the top of your list.



This home features a sunroom to enjoy your morning coffee. Enter through the double front doors from your sunroom and you will love the spacious living room with a fireplace to cozy up on those cooler San Diego evenings.



The kitchen features lovely quartz countertops, a new double sink, and faucet as well as all new appliances, which include a refrigerator, oven range, exhaust fan, and dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space and pantry space for all your cooking needs!



The master bedroom suite is large with two closets and the bathroom contains a tub and shower combo, very wide vanity and linen cabinets. The guest bedroom is a good size as well with the guest bathroom directly across the hall and has a shower stall.



The home has one car port located right outside your home and free street parking. You will have a separate secured closet containing the washer and dryer right next to your car port. Make this newly renovated home yours today!



Renters insurance is required.

This is a 55+ community only.



No Pets Allowed



