16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 Available 02/01/19 COMING SOON! DETACHED VIEW HOME IN 7OAKS, 55+ COMMUNITY - A true gem. This view home in 55+ community of Seven Oaks, Rancho Bernardo, will not be available for long. Two bedrooms, two baths, with two car attached garage. Fireplace, thermal pane windows, separate interior laundry room. Updated open concept kitchen overlooks space for den, family room or home office. Lovely view out the back with sliders from den and master bedroom, to the large covered patio. Two spacious baths, walk-in closet in the guest room, two closets in master. Neutral color palate throughout. Beautifully maintained.

One occupant must be 55+, activities at the 7 Oaks center are geared for the ambitious, and include a pool with exercise lanes, jacuzzi, tennis, woodshop,

craft center, library, and numerous club and special events.



