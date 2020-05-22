All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6

16645 San Tomas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16645 San Tomas Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
tennis court
16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 Available 02/01/19 COMING SOON! DETACHED VIEW HOME IN 7OAKS, 55+ COMMUNITY - A true gem. This view home in 55+ community of Seven Oaks, Rancho Bernardo, will not be available for long. Two bedrooms, two baths, with two car attached garage. Fireplace, thermal pane windows, separate interior laundry room. Updated open concept kitchen overlooks space for den, family room or home office. Lovely view out the back with sliders from den and master bedroom, to the large covered patio. Two spacious baths, walk-in closet in the guest room, two closets in master. Neutral color palate throughout. Beautifully maintained.
One occupant must be 55+, activities at the 7 Oaks center are geared for the ambitious, and include a pool with exercise lanes, jacuzzi, tennis, woodshop,
craft center, library, and numerous club and special events.

For more info... call or text Susan Miller at 858-945-2360
All applicants to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3769685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 have any available units?
16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 have?
Some of 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 currently offering any rent specials?
16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 pet-friendly?
No, 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 offer parking?
Yes, 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 does offer parking.
Does 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 have a pool?
Yes, 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 has a pool.
Does 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 have accessible units?
No, 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 does not have accessible units.
Does 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16645 San Tomas Drive - CP-6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University