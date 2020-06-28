16604 Orilla Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

2BD 2BA Condo located in the 55+ 7 Oaks of Rancho Bernardo - Lovely 2BD 2BA Condo located in the 55+ quiet community of 7 Oaks in Rancho Bernardo includes covered carport. This property features a nicely upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space & pantry, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer. Large living area with fireplace, central heat/air. Property offers 2 enclosed patios for enjoying sunny San Diego, entertaining or additional living space.

Close to shopping, dining with easy access to I-15.



(RLNE3978786)