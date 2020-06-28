All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

16604 Orilla Drive

16604 Orilla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16604 Orilla Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2BD 2BA Condo located in the 55+ 7 Oaks of Rancho Bernardo - Lovely 2BD 2BA Condo located in the 55+ quiet community of 7 Oaks in Rancho Bernardo includes covered carport. This property features a nicely upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space & pantry, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer. Large living area with fireplace, central heat/air. Property offers 2 enclosed patios for enjoying sunny San Diego, entertaining or additional living space.
Close to shopping, dining with easy access to I-15.

(RLNE3978786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16604 Orilla Drive have any available units?
16604 Orilla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16604 Orilla Drive have?
Some of 16604 Orilla Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16604 Orilla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16604 Orilla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16604 Orilla Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16604 Orilla Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16604 Orilla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16604 Orilla Drive offers parking.
Does 16604 Orilla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16604 Orilla Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16604 Orilla Drive have a pool?
No, 16604 Orilla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16604 Orilla Drive have accessible units?
No, 16604 Orilla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16604 Orilla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16604 Orilla Drive has units with dishwashers.
