Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM

16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E

16470 Avenida Venusto · No Longer Available
Location

16470 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This corner 3-bedroom/2-bathroom unit offers city/mountain views from the living room, master bed and 3rd bedroom. Beautiful wood floors throughout the house lead to 2 balconies. Large outdoor patio features a walk in closet for even more space to store bikes, strollers or shelving. The unit features a large eat-in kitchen with huge combo dining and living room with fireplace. Unit is up one flight of stairs and on top floor sharing only one wall. Unit also features a detached 2-car garage with tons of storage. Great schools, close to shopping, freeways and restaurants. Access to RB Community Center, Clubhouse, Olympic Pool, Fitness and much more. Included in the rental amount is Water, Cable, as well as Security Patrol. Great open floor plan feels larger than 1500 square feet. Absolutely no pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E have any available units?
16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E have?
Some of 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E currently offering any rent specials?
16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E pet-friendly?
No, 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E offer parking?
Yes, 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E offers parking.
Does 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E have a pool?
Yes, 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E has a pool.
Does 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E have accessible units?
No, 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E does not have accessible units.
Does 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E has units with dishwashers.
