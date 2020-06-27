16470 Avenida Venusto, Unit #E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

This corner 3-bedroom/2-bathroom unit offers city/mountain views from the living room, master bed and 3rd bedroom. Beautiful wood floors throughout the house lead to 2 balconies. Large outdoor patio features a walk in closet for even more space to store bikes, strollers or shelving. The unit features a large eat-in kitchen with huge combo dining and living room with fireplace. Unit is up one flight of stairs and on top floor sharing only one wall. Unit also features a detached 2-car garage with tons of storage. Great schools, close to shopping, freeways and restaurants. Access to RB Community Center, Clubhouse, Olympic Pool, Fitness and much more. Included in the rental amount is Water, Cable, as well as Security Patrol. Great open floor plan feels larger than 1500 square feet. Absolutely no pets allowed