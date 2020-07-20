All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 30 2019 at 4:14 AM

1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd

1646 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1646 Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Charming Ocean Beach Cottage a couple blocks from the ocean.

This detached house has plenty of charm throughout with original details like hardwood floors and built in storage. The kitchen was just remodeled with new cabinets & granite counters while preserving the vintage oven/stove. 2 main bedrooms with a bonus upstairs loft offer plenty of options for living. A small grassy front yard is surrounded by a white picket fence. Back patio area offers a space to BBQ and/or store your beach gear/bikes, etc. One off street parking space adds to the convenience of this sweet little house in a sought after neighborhood.

One year lease for well qualified tenants.
Charming Beach Cottage in desirable OB neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd have any available units?
1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd have?
Some of 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd offers parking.
Does 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd have a pool?
No, 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
