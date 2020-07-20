1646 Sunset Cliffs Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Charming Ocean Beach Cottage a couple blocks from the ocean.



This detached house has plenty of charm throughout with original details like hardwood floors and built in storage. The kitchen was just remodeled with new cabinets & granite counters while preserving the vintage oven/stove. 2 main bedrooms with a bonus upstairs loft offer plenty of options for living. A small grassy front yard is surrounded by a white picket fence. Back patio area offers a space to BBQ and/or store your beach gear/bikes, etc. One off street parking space adds to the convenience of this sweet little house in a sought after neighborhood.



One year lease for well qualified tenants.

