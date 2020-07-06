All apartments in San Diego
16427 Calle Pulido

16427 Calle Pulido
Location

16427 Calle Pulido, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bernardo Heights Beauty. 3 BR/ 2BA. 2 Car Attached Garage. B Hts. Comm Ctr. - Single level, 2122 Sq. Ft. delightful home flows and shows nicely. Unique Custom Tile and complementary Vinyl Plank flooring. Plantation shutters throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Gas Cook Top is vented by a downdraft. Garden Window. Single surface counter tops. Kitchen is open to Family Room with access to back patio. Access patio from Master BR, as well. Defined Dining Room space. SOLAR will definitely keep Electric costs down. Interior laundry room has a deep sink and storage cabinets. Tenants to provide their own Washer/Dryer. (Gas hookup available). Two of three bedrooms have walk in closets. Both bathrooms have dual sinks. Master Bath has luxurious tub, plus separate shower. Thermal Paned Windows. Opt to hook into ADT Security System. Gardener provided weekly. There is even a raised bed for herb gardening. Persimmon, Guava, and Orange Trees. Garage access code. And, yes, use of the Bernardo Heights Community Center is included!

Tenant insurance is required by the owner.
To tour this delightful home,
contact Susan Miller. Cell/Text - 858.945.2360. Or respond via the site where you saw this advertisement. Chase Pacific Property Management - DRE #0057691,
is the only company authorized to promote this property.
Tenant insurance is required by the owner.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16427 Calle Pulido have any available units?
16427 Calle Pulido doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16427 Calle Pulido have?
Some of 16427 Calle Pulido's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16427 Calle Pulido currently offering any rent specials?
16427 Calle Pulido is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16427 Calle Pulido pet-friendly?
No, 16427 Calle Pulido is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16427 Calle Pulido offer parking?
Yes, 16427 Calle Pulido offers parking.
Does 16427 Calle Pulido have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16427 Calle Pulido offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16427 Calle Pulido have a pool?
No, 16427 Calle Pulido does not have a pool.
Does 16427 Calle Pulido have accessible units?
No, 16427 Calle Pulido does not have accessible units.
Does 16427 Calle Pulido have units with dishwashers?
No, 16427 Calle Pulido does not have units with dishwashers.

