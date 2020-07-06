16427 Calle Pulido

Amenities

Bernardo Heights Beauty. 3 BR/ 2BA. 2 Car Attached Garage. B Hts. Comm Ctr. - Single level, 2122 Sq. Ft. delightful home flows and shows nicely. Unique Custom Tile and complementary Vinyl Plank flooring. Plantation shutters throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Gas Cook Top is vented by a downdraft. Garden Window. Single surface counter tops. Kitchen is open to Family Room with access to back patio. Access patio from Master BR, as well. Defined Dining Room space. SOLAR will definitely keep Electric costs down. Interior laundry room has a deep sink and storage cabinets. Tenants to provide their own Washer/Dryer. (Gas hookup available). Two of three bedrooms have walk in closets. Both bathrooms have dual sinks. Master Bath has luxurious tub, plus separate shower. Thermal Paned Windows. Opt to hook into ADT Security System. Gardener provided weekly. There is even a raised bed for herb gardening. Persimmon, Guava, and Orange Trees. Garage access code. And, yes, use of the Bernardo Heights Community Center is included!

Tenant insurance is required by the owner.



No Pets Allowed



