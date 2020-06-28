16419 Caminito Vecinos, San Diego, CA 92128 Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 Available 10/07/19 Charming 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo in Senior Community of Seven Oaks - Charming 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo Located in Senior Community of Seven Oaks - Age 55 + required Single Story - No one above or below you Vaulted Ceiling in Living room F/P and A/C Nice size kitchen with lots of storage Kitchen has tile floor All Appliances included Private Patio 1 Car Covered Carport
Seven Oaks Community Center is included in your lease- Swim/Tennis and much more - https://www.7oaksrb.com/default.php
This condo is close to 15/56/Poway/4S Ranch/Carmel Mountain Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Winery/Public Transportation
Please Note: Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.
Do NOT disturb the occupant - Call Leasing office for a showing appointment
(RLNE5136155)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
