Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool air conditioning tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 Available 10/07/19 Charming 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo in Senior Community of Seven Oaks - Charming 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo

Located in Senior Community of Seven Oaks - Age 55 + required

Single Story - No one above or below you

Vaulted Ceiling in Living room

F/P and A/C

Nice size kitchen with lots of storage

Kitchen has tile floor

All Appliances included

Private Patio

1 Car Covered Carport



Seven Oaks Community Center is included in your lease- Swim/Tennis and much more - https://www.7oaksrb.com/default.php



This condo is close to 15/56/Poway/4S Ranch/Carmel Mountain Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Winery/Public Transportation



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.



Do NOT disturb the occupant - Call Leasing office for a showing appointment



(RLNE5136155)