All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16419 Caminito Vecinos #144
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

16419 Caminito Vecinos #144

16419 Caminito Vecinos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16419 Caminito Vecinos, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 Available 10/07/19 Charming 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo in Senior Community of Seven Oaks - Charming 2Br/2Ba Single Story Condo
Located in Senior Community of Seven Oaks - Age 55 + required
Single Story - No one above or below you
Vaulted Ceiling in Living room
F/P and A/C
Nice size kitchen with lots of storage
Kitchen has tile floor
All Appliances included
Private Patio
1 Car Covered Carport

Seven Oaks Community Center is included in your lease- Swim/Tennis and much more - https://www.7oaksrb.com/default.php

This condo is close to 15/56/Poway/4S Ranch/Carmel Mountain Ranch/Shopping/Dining/Winery/Public Transportation

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

Do NOT disturb the occupant - Call Leasing office for a showing appointment

(RLNE5136155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 have any available units?
16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 have?
Some of 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 currently offering any rent specials?
16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 pet-friendly?
No, 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 offer parking?
Yes, 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 offers parking.
Does 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 have a pool?
Yes, 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 has a pool.
Does 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 have accessible units?
No, 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 does not have accessible units.
Does 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16419 Caminito Vecinos #144 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University