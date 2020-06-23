Amenities

16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A Available 06/03/19 ***NEW LISTING: Popular Mira la Paz, lower level with patio and detached garage*** - **NEW LISTING: Popular Mira la Paz, lower level with walk out patio. Beautiful condo residence with tile floors throughout living area and master bedroom make for easy maintenance living! Great floor plan with spacious living area, including fireplace with raised hearth. Kitchen has been updated with stone counters and new cabinets and includes a nook for kitchen table. Two car detached garage with plenty of racks for storage. No pets / No smoking.



To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



