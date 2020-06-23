All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A

16410 Avenida Venusto · No Longer Available
Location

16410 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A Available 06/03/19 ***NEW LISTING: Popular Mira la Paz, lower level with patio and detached garage*** - **NEW LISTING: Popular Mira la Paz, lower level with walk out patio. Beautiful condo residence with tile floors throughout living area and master bedroom make for easy maintenance living! Great floor plan with spacious living area, including fireplace with raised hearth. Kitchen has been updated with stone counters and new cabinets and includes a nook for kitchen table. Two car detached garage with plenty of racks for storage. No pets / No smoking.

To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4860696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A have any available units?
16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A have?
Some of 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A offers parking.
Does 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A have a pool?
No, 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 16410 Avenida Venusto, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
